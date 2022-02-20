Suspicion of fishy statements focus of regulator's Oceana probe
Mystery surrounds the sudden departure of two key Oceana executives — CEO Imraan Soomra, who resigned this week, and CFO Hajra Karrim
20 February 2022 - 00:03
SA’s market conduct regulator will investigate JSE-listed fishing group Oceana for possible breaches of the Financial Markets Act involving false and misleading statements after upheaval at the company.
The development comes as mystery surrounds the sudden departure of two key Oceana executives — CEO Imraan Soomra, who resigned this week, and CFO Hajra Karrim, who was suspended last week — amid accounting issues that have been flagged by a forensic investigation by ENSafrica...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.