Deal for Takatso to become SAA's new majority owner to be signed 'by the end of February or next month'

The public enterprises department says it hopes to finalise an agreement with private consortium Takatso about the acquisition of a 51% interest in SAA by the end of the February, or March.



In a response to questions from Business Times, department spokesperson Richard Mantu said the “negotiations to finalise the sale and purchase agreement are at an advanced stage”, and that it hoped to “sign the agreement either by the end of February or next month”...