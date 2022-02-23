Business Times

Deal for Takatso to become SAA's new majority owner to be signed 'by the end of February or next month'

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
23 February 2022 - 18:09

The public enterprises department says it hopes to finalise an agreement with private consortium Takatso about the acquisition of a 51% interest in SAA by the end of the February, or March.

In a response to questions from Business Times, department spokesperson Richard Mantu said the “negotiations to finalise the sale and purchase agreement are at an advanced stage”, and that it hoped to “sign the agreement either by the end of February or next month”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Experts back immigrant jobs plan, but say it needs a moral balance Business
  2. How Transnet wants freight truckers to ride — and run — its rails Business
  3. Construction mafias threaten best-laid development plans Business
  4. Suspicion of fishy statements focus of regulator's Oceana probe Business Times
  5. $3.5bn and growing: The huge cost of cybercrime in Africa Business Times

Latest Videos

'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...
Malema VS Roets | Insults, genocide and protests light up equality court during ...