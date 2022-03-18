The power of reviews: how Hellopeter can unlock serious business growth

When entrepreneur Alon Rom bought Hellopeter and took over as CEO in late 2014, the customer advocacy platform, which connects SA consumers and businesses, was at a crossroads.

The founder had done phenomenally well in establishing the platform, but it had gained a reputation as being a space for customers to air their grievances rather than post honest reviews, whether good or bad.

Regardless, Rom knew how valuable this feedback could be to businesses, from his days working with Takealot and Mr Delivery. He had inspired ideas of where the brand could go, but first he had to change people’s perceptions of it.

The 'Karen' conundrum

Remember, Hellopeter was born before social media. It takes seconds to jump online and get an issue resolved today, but back then you’d have to spend hours on hold waiting to speak to customer services. So, consumers were frustrated, and rightly so.

In came Hellopeter, a place where they could state their grievances and get the attention they deserved. So, of course, only negative experiences made their way on to the platform.

Journey from complaints to community

Fast-forward to more than seven years later and this narrative has started to change.

Consumers still tell their stories on Hellopeter and, in doing so, help others make better-informed choices. However, thanks to efforts made to communicate to them the importance of sharing positive experiences too, these stories are not all doom and gloom.