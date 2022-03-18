Day trips, movies or the perfect lunch: Five cool ways to spend Human Rights Day

Human Rights Day is around the corner, but it comes at a difficult and challenging time for many South Africans dealing with rising food costs, job uncertainty and alarming petrol prices.

While many households are bracing for a difficult few years, the day can be one to relax and do things that bring happiness amid the doom and gloom.

From soothing hikes and walks to whipping up affordable meals, here are five ways to spend Human Rights Day without breaking your budget, or back.

1. DAY HIKES AND WALKS

Going on an early morning hike or walk is one of the best and most affordable ways to unwind and bond on a public holiday while ticking the exercise box. Here are a few hiking spots that offer the perfect escape.