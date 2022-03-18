×

Lifestyle

Day trips, movies or the perfect lunch: Five cool ways to spend Human Rights Day

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
18 March 2022 - 11:06
A hike or walk is a fun and free way to spend Human Rights Day. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/warrengoldswain

Human Rights Day is around the corner, but it comes at a difficult and challenging time for many South Africans dealing with rising food costs, job uncertainty and alarming petrol prices. 

While many households are bracing for a difficult few years, the day can be one to relax and do things that bring happiness amid the doom and gloom.

From soothing hikes and walks to whipping up affordable meals, here are five ways to spend Human Rights Day without breaking your budget, or back.

1. DAY HIKES AND WALKS

Going on an early morning hike or walk  is one of the best and most affordable ways to unwind and bond on a public holiday while ticking the exercise box. Here are a few hiking spots that offer the perfect escape.

2. PLACES TO VISIT

If you are too lazy to go on a hike or walk but want to enjoy a day out, there are an array of places you can go with the family that won’t empty your bank account or petrol tank.

3. BUDGET-FRIENDLY MEALS 

If the plan for the public holiday is to stay at home, whipping up scrumptious and easy meals for the clan is the way to go. Here are some ideas for the perfect lunch or braai if you want to keep it simple and quick.

4. SHOWS AND MOVIES

For those spending the day alone or looking to do nothing, there are a host of shows and movies to watch. Sit back, eat popcorn and sweets and enjoy.

5. FOR THOSE LOOKING TO SPLURGE

If you’re among the few South Africans lucky enough to spend the holiday with a full (read unlimited) bank account and are looking for pricey ways to spend the day or long weekend, or if a getaway is more your thing, we have you covered. Here are cool things and places to visit this weekend or Human Rights Day that may leave more than a small dent on your account.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

