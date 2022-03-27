A layman's guide to the cryptic world of bitcoin
The cautious among us see Ponzi schemes and other types of scams galore — but there are no humans involved in blockchains
27 March 2022 - 00:00
During hard lockdown, computer scientist and novelist Steven Sidley started to ask himself questions about investments, as many of us did in a time of such insecurity. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.