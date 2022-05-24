PODCAST | Driving high-performance teams in a tech-enabled environment
Experts at AWCape and Sage discuss how technology can bridge the gap between the pre-Covid office and the flexible workplace employees expect today
There’s no denying that the workplace is different to what it was before the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the globe.
But after two years of the “new normal”, where staff may be working from the office, remotely or a combination of the two, some organisations are still struggling with how they can get the most productivity out of their teams.
Companies around the world are facing mass resignations and a reduced tolerance from employees to return to the “traditional” way of doing things post-pandemic. How can technology be used to bridge the gap between what was and what is?
In this podcast, Jeff Ryan, MD of AWCape, a leading Sage business partner for HR, payroll and financial solutions, and Gerhard Hartman, vice-president of medium business at Sage Africa & Middle East, share their views on driving high performance teams in a tech-enabled environment where top talent expects more flexibility in the workplace.
This article was paid for by AWCape.