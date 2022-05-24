×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business Times

PODCAST | Driving high-performance teams in a tech-enabled environment

Experts at AWCape and Sage discuss how technology can bridge the gap between the pre-Covid office and the flexible workplace employees expect today

24 May 2022 - 15:32
Sponsored
Hybrid working has become the new norm for many people.
Hybrid working has become the new norm for many people.
Image: 123RF/petrovichvadim

There’s no denying that the workplace is different to what it was before the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the globe. 

But after two years of the “new normal”, where staff may be working from the office, remotely or a combination of the two, some organisations are still struggling with how they can get the most productivity out of their teams.

Companies around the world are facing mass resignations and a reduced tolerance from employees to return to the “traditional” way of doing things post-pandemic. How can technology be used to bridge the gap between what was and what is?

Jeff Ryan, MD of AWCape.
Jeff Ryan, MD of AWCape.
Image: Supplied/AWCape
Gerhard Hartman, vice-president of medium business at Sage Africa & Middle East.
Gerhard Hartman, vice-president of medium business at Sage Africa & Middle East.
Image: Supplied/Sage

In this podcast, Jeff Ryan, MD of AWCape, a leading Sage business partner for HR, payroll and financial solutions, and Gerhard Hartman, vice-president of medium business at Sage Africa & Middle East, share their views on driving high performance teams in a tech-enabled environment where top talent expects more flexibility in the workplace.

This article was paid for by AWCape.

ALSO LISTEN TO:

PODCAST | How to use tech most effectively to manage payroll tax compliance

SPONSORED | The experts at AWCape and Sage say it’s essential to not only have the right automated payroll systems in place, but the right people and ...
Business Times
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sibanye hits back after Mantashe’s mining rights threat Business
  2. Rupert warns of ‘bread riot’ risks Business
  3. How to become employable through vocational training Careers
  4. NEWSMAKER | ‘We have never found cheap chicken in any fridge, in any store’: ... Business
  5. ‘Go vegan, stay home and drink less’ Business

Latest Videos

Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...
Inside Medupi: R2.5bn repair bill for 'procedural non-compliance' and poor ...