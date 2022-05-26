How your brand can attract and retain top millennial talent

The big question for many media and marketing employers is how to attract and keep the best millennial talent. Millennials and the younger generation can bring a fresh perspective to the workplace, but hiring them can be challenging as many seem to be less committed to keeping a job long-term.

A recent Sunday Times GenNext webinar, held in partnership with Yellowwood and hosted by entrepreneur Luyanda Duma, focused on how to appeal to and retain millennial talent. (Watch a recording of this virtual event below.)

There is no question that brands need millennials to speak to other millennials with authenticity, through TikTok and Instagram, in their language and from their perspective, said Leigh Carter, head of digital and group brand partnerships at Arena Holdings. Business leaders need to realise that inclusivity is the key: by listening to younger employees, they are providing a learning experience and there’s the chance of discovering “a kernel of brilliance” along the way.

When looking to recruit millennials, Carter said she looks for individuals who ask questions, who can start from the bottom, who can communicate both up and down, and who have a strong work ethic. You can’t teach attitude, she said, which is an attribute that tends to stand out.