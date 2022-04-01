How to flourish in a world of ever-changing fashion and beauty trends

Fashion, beauty and shopping trends have completely changed how the youth connect to a brand, how they shop and what inspires their loyalty.

Research has shown that though most of SA’s youth are digitally inclined, they want real-life connections. The question is: “How do brands balance their digital marketing with meaningful experiences that make a lasting impact and connect with young people?”

A recent Sunday Times GenNext online discussion, in partnership with Yellowwood, focused on some of the latest marketing trends affecting young people and the brands they love.

The discussion also examined the standards that influence trends and marketing strategies that allow brands to survive and thrive in what is becoming an increasingly tumultuous sea of e-commerce and digital opportunities.

Musabbiha Jagot, a member of the Junior Board of Directors (youth panels that provide meaningful insight into youth culture) and an account manager at APO Group, explained that SA’s youth has moved past focusing on cheap and trendy products, and are instead looking at how socially conscious a brand is — whether it gives back to society and the environment, and how it makes them feel.

She said the experiences of others are also relevant and that marketers value the opinions of influencers, who often understand the brand’s customers best.

The youth want to see honesty in visual marketing: all sizes, all races and including imperfections, said Jagot.

Angel Ndlela, an influencer, content creator and artist, said marketers have realised that social media is the quickest way to get their brands noticed and that influencers can be the best way of doing it, when it comes to reliability.

While fashion and beauty trends are continuously changing, Arena Holdings group fashion editor Sahil Harilal said gender fluidity is the most important lifestyle trend to affect modern youth, with luxury brands increasingly willing to offer nonbinary products.