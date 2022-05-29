×

Business Times

Prepare for huge price hikes in 2022, Tiger Brands CEO warns

Tiger Brands' Noel Doyle says unprecedented grain, cooking oil, fuel and tin inflation will bring pressure to bear on grocery costs

29 May 2022 - 00:04 By Nick Wilson and Thabiso Mochiko

SA’s largest food producer, Tiger Brands, has warned of rampant inflation until at least the end of the year, with CEO Noel Doyle this week saying he had not seen such a breadth of price hikes in his decades-long career. ..

