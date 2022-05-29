Prepare for huge price hikes in 2022, Tiger Brands CEO warns
Tiger Brands' Noel Doyle says unprecedented grain, cooking oil, fuel and tin inflation will bring pressure to bear on grocery costs
29 May 2022 - 00:04
SA’s largest food producer, Tiger Brands, has warned of rampant inflation until at least the end of the year, with CEO Noel Doyle this week saying he had not seen such a breadth of price hikes in his decades-long career. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.