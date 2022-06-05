Newsmaker
Agri SA boss Jaco Minnaar: SA farmers quitting because of policy uncertainty
Fears over property rights plus crumbling infrastructure hurt global competitiveness
05 June 2022 - 00:00
Jaco Minnaar, the president of Agri SA, which represents commercial farmers, says farmers are quitting agriculture because of policy uncertainty around property rights, land ownership and expropriation without compensation...
