Brands that support sustainability appeal to today’s young generation

Having a good product is no longer enough to win the purchasing power of young people. Post pandemic, brands that support sustainability are supported and promoted by the youth.

A recent online Sunday Times GenNext panel, in partnership with Yellowwood, Gautrain, Brand SA, Pin Pop and CliffCentral, discussed how brands can successfully integrate sustainability solutions into their business operations to appeal to the younger generation.

Tshepiso Malele, acting country head of China at Brand SA, said sustainability is the way to achieve business objectives while ensuring there’s long-term feasibility, contributing to improvement.

Lipalesa Morake, senior programmes manager for strategic partnerships at Global Citizen, said sustainability is about being authentic, especially about climate change. Authenticity is a vital marketing currency and includes self-awareness and the willingness to make changes, she said.

Malele said the JSE stood out as a notable brand which plays an important role in influencing all listed companies to become more transparent. To achieve this, it is providing guidelines on how to proactively report on issues of sustainability.

For Thando Lukhele from the Junior Board of Directors, a standout brand driven by sustainability is Cotton On — given that it is supplying new clothes manufactured from recycled fabric. She said a company that acknowledges the needs of their country and acts transparently, is one worth supporting.

Influencers pay a key role in helping brands to communicate sustainability messages. Lukhele highlighted the impact SA influencer Kay Yarms had on Dawn skin care sales in January, when her unpaid post commending their product went viral. The post was seen as authentic and was trusted by her young followers.