SA’s unclaimed millions: BEE beneficiaries owed R167m in dividends
JSE says millions in stock cash unclaimed, with BEE beneficiaries particularly hard hit
14 August 2022 - 00:03
SA companies have billions of rand in unclaimed dividends, some dating back more than 15 years in the case of BEE beneficiaries, leaving shareholders out of pocket and creating an administrative nightmare to track down those owed money. ..
