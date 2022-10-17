Sable International’s top picks: The best residency- and citizenship-by-investment options for South Africans

When it comes to getting a second passport or residency through investment, there are more than 100 countries to choose from. Sable International outlines its top five programmes for South Africans.

>>> Visit Sable International will be at the Global Citizenship and Emigration Expo from October 27 to November 9 2022 to discuss the best options for you and your family.

How to choose the right programme for you and your family

Many governments around the world offer citizenship or residency to attract foreign investment. These so-called golden visas have become popular in the past few decades, but when it comes to choosing a country, the options can be overwhelming. How do you begin to decide?

Relocation vs a plan B for the future

The first choice you need to make is whether you’re willing to uproot your family and leave SA. Some programmes are effectively “immigrant visas”, meaning there is an expectation that you will relocate to the jurisdiction and make it your permanent home once you have been granted residency — but many are not.

Family benefits

Consider the size of your family and who you’d like to benefit from the programme. Most, if not all, countries allow the applicant to include their spouse and children, but some allow you to include your extended family too.

Minimum investment amount

The most common question we get asked is, “how much does citizenship-by-investment cost?”. The price can vary substantially depending on the programme and jurisdiction you choose and whether you’re after second citizenship or simply second residency.

Time you’ll have to spend in the country

Different programmes have different minimum stay requirements. Some require a minimum of 183 days a year, some a nominal number of days, while with others you never have to set foot in the country if you don’t want to. Your appetite for travel (and the associated expenses) is important to consider before you commit to a particular programme.

Your timeline

Finally, your choice of programme will depend on how soon you want your second citizenship or residency to be granted. Some programmes take only a few months, while others require years of forward planning. The further in advance you start the process, the more flexibility you might have on this point.

Sable International’s favourite programmes for South Africans

Sable International has been processing residency and citizenship-by-investment applications for South Africans since 2014. The team is made up of South Africans and SA expats, so they understand your needs as well as the main drivers and motivations behind your decision to secure second residency or citizenship.

GRENADA

Grenada’s citizenship-by-investment programme comes out tops for South Africans seeking global mobility and the security of a second passport, without the complexities of moving abroad.

The Spice Isle is a Caribbean dream, with picturesque waterfronts and tropical beaches. However, its stunning natural beauty isn’t the reason it’s on the shortlist.

The main appeal is that there is no requirement to travel to the island before, during or after the citizenship process is complete, and no minimum stay requirement. With a Grenadian passport, you can travel visa-free to over 140 countries (compared to SA’s 105), including the Schengen area, the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, China and Russia. In addition, Grenada has an E-2 Treaty with the US, which means Grenadian citizens, who are prepared to invest in and operate a business in the US, can secure the right to live and work in the US should they wish.

Grenada citizenship-by-investment quick facts

Do you need to relocate? No

Family that may be included: Spouse, children, financially dependent adult children up to the age of 29, financially dependent parents and grandparents, and single siblings with no children.

Timeline: Six to eight months (including the time to secure documents)

Minimum investment amount: $150,000 NTF government donation or $220,000 real estate investment plus $50,000 government contribution

Minimum stay requirements: None

PORTUGAL

Sable International has processed more than half of all Golden Visa Portugal (GVP) applications in SA. That’s because this is a cost-effective residency-by-investment option that offers the possibility of a great return on investment.

While many investment programmes require you to give a portion of your funds directly to the government, GVP allows you to put the full investment amount into a property or a private equity fund, where it has a chance to grow.

Like Grenada’s programme, GVP does not require you to relocate. You are, however, required to spend a few days in Portugal every year. With the country’s warm, Mediterranean climate and thriving cultural scene, that’s hardly a big ask.

More South Africans are choosing to move to Portugal to take full advantage of their Portuguese residency status secured via the Golden Visa. Portugal is one of the safest and friendliest countries in the world, with similar weather to SA and a large expat community — including a few of Sable International’s own staff.

Golden Visa Portugal quick facts

Do you need to relocate? No

Family that may be included: Spouse, children, unmarried financially dependent adult children who are enrolled in full-time education, and dependent parents/parents-in-law.

Timeline: 18 months until first temporary residency visa is granted, seven to eight years until citizenship. (A Portuguese language test will be needed if you wish to apply for citizenship).

Minimum investment amount: €280,000, €350,000 and €500,000 real estate investment categories or €500,000 private equity fund.

Minimum stay requirements: 35 days over five years.

IRELAND

Ireland offers one of the world’s most powerful passports and it’s also the only passport that allows settlement in both the EU and UK. With an Irish passport, you can travel visa-free to 190 countries.

This, combined with Ireland’s thriving economy, safe environment and top educational opportunities, makes the Irish Immigrant Investor programme a favourite for families looking to move abroad through investment.

Ireland is still a great option if you don’t wish to relocate: you only need to spend one day a year in the country to maintain permanent residency indefinitely. However, if you choose to relocate, you can claim Irish citizenship after five years of estimable residency.

Irish Immigrant Investor Programme quick facts

Do you need to relocate? It is not required to maintain stamp 4 permanent residency. Yes, if you wish to apply for citizenship.

Family that may be included: Spouse, children, unmarried financially dependent adult children up to the age of 24 who are enrolled in full-time education.

Timeline: Six to nine months for residency, five to six years for citizenship.

Minimum investment amount: €500,000 endowment, or €1m enterprise investment, or €1m investment fund, or €2m real estate investment trust.

Minimum stay requirements: One day a year to maintain residency. For citizenship, at least half of the minimum five-year period must be spent living in Ireland and the 12 months before a citizenship application must be spent in Ireland.

MALTA

Malta’s historic architecture and iconic gilded domes serve as one of Hollywood’s favourite backdrops for ancient and fantastical productions.

The reason this Mediterranean island is one of our favourites, though, is that it offers two separate programmes — one for citizenship and one for permanent residency — that each have their own appeal for South Africans.

The citizenship programme, Exceptional Services by Direct Investment (ESDI), is the fastest route to an EU passport now available. You can receive temporary residency within just two months, and eligible applicants can apply for full citizenship after just 12 months of residency. If you’re anxious to get your EU citizenship secured as soon as possible, this programme would be our recommendation.

Relocation is possible, but not mandatory and you can include your children, parents and even grandparents over the age of 55, provided you can show they’re all dependent on you.

ESDI quick facts:

Do you need to relocate? No

Family that may be included: Spouse, children, unmarried financially dependent adult children under the age of 29, and financially dependent parents and grandparents above 55 years of age

Timeline: Citizenship applications can be submitted after 12 months or after 36 months depending on chosen time frame.

Minimum investment amount: €610,000 or €760,000 non-refundable contributions plus real estate purchase or five-year property lease. Each additional dependant will also incur a €50,000 non-refundable government contribution.

Minimum stay requirements: 14 days in the first 12 months

Malta’s Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) is one of the most successful residency-by-investment programmes as it’s more affordable than many other European residency programmes and offers visa-free travel throughout the Schengen area.

MPRP quick facts:

Do you need to relocate? No

Family that may be included: Same as above

Timeline: Two months

Minimum investment amount: Only €100,000 plus real estate purchase or five-year property lease. However, the main applicant is required to possess capital/assets of not less than €500,000, of which €150,000 must be in financial assets.

Minimum stay requirements: None

As an SA team, Sable International understands the SA perspective and can offer contextualised advice and recommendations to make your transition as smooth as possible. The company can assist with everything from opening your bank accounts, to tax advice and clearance, forex, fiscal applications, investment selection and management, residency applications and renewals and even your eventual application for citizenship.

Global Citizenship and Emigration Expo

Come speak to Sable International's citizenship- and residency-by-investment advisers at the Global Citizenship and Emigration Expo from October 27 — November 9 2022 in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town. Stop by the stand for a chat, or book a free, one-on-one consultation after registration.

Tickets are free, so start your journey to global citizenship today.

Alternatively, get in touch with Sable International’s investment migration team at +27 (0) 21-657-1584 or im@sableinternational.com.

This article was paid for by Sable International.