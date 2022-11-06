Newsmaker
An iron will to get South Africa back on the rails
Afrimat CEO urges government to let private sector take major role in running logistics infrastructure
06 November 2022 - 00:00 By Chris Barron
Andries van Heerden, CEO of R6.8bn diversified industrial group Afrimat, says continuing ideological resistance to meaningful private sector involvement in running freight lines and ports is a disaster for South Africa...
Newsmaker
An iron will to get South Africa back on the rails
Afrimat CEO urges government to let private sector take major role in running logistics infrastructure
Andries van Heerden, CEO of R6.8bn diversified industrial group Afrimat, says continuing ideological resistance to meaningful private sector involvement in running freight lines and ports is a disaster for South Africa...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos