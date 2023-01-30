Two-pot plan: the shake-up SA's failed retirement system desperately needs

And since early withdrawals count towards each member’s one-off R500,000 tax-free lump sum withdrawal allowance, large preretirement withdrawals sabotage a member’s retirement outcome.

The two-pot system will change this by splitting retirement savings: two-thirds of contributions will go into a retirement pot and one-third into a savings pot.

The retirement pot cannot be touched until retirement, even if you lose or change your job, and must be annuitised at retirement.

However, members will be able to withdraw from the savings pot once every 12 months, provided they have a minimum of R2,000 in savings.

This much-needed change strikes the right balance between allowing some access to savings while ensuring the majority of savings are preserved for retirement.

'Carrot and stick' tax strategy

The system also uses tax to incentivise members to preserve savings by allowing for tax-free growth of both pots while encouraging additional savings into the retirement system. Conversely, it disincentives dipping into the savings pot by charging heavier, marginal tax rates on all withdrawals.

Currently, you can cash in 100% of your retirement savings at “withdrawal rates”, which are lower than the marginal tax rates. The first R25,000 is tax free, while the remainder is subject to a rating scale:

18% from R25,000 to R660,000;

27% from R660,000 to R990,000; and

36% from R990,000 and up.

Under the two-pot system you will only be able withdraw from the savings pot once every 12 months, and that will be at a higher tax rate. However, if you wait until retirement to withdraw funds from the savings pot you benefit from more favourable taxation; the first R500,000 is tax-free while the remainder is subject to the more favourable retirement rating scale.

This strongly incentivises members to wait until retirement to access funds from their savings pot, thus further strengthening long-term preservation and improving retirement outcomes.

New withdrawal rules

If you are fired or retrenched, you will be able to withdraw all funds from your savings pot, taxed at marginal rates. Or you may choose to transfer savings pot funds to your retirement pot, which cannot be accessed until retirement.

If you resign from your job, you will still be able to make a withdrawal from the Savings Pot once every 12 months at marginal tax rates, provided you have a minimum of R2,000 in savings. The Retirement Pot may not be touched until retirement age.

On retirement, the process is mostly the same as the current system. The Retirement Pot must be paid out as an annuity and taxed at the marginal rate. The Savings Pot can either be paid out as a lump sum with the current retirement tax tables applying, added to the Retirement Pot or annuitised.

Tying up the loose ends

It is still not clear what the investment restrictions on the two pots will be and how restrictions will work: does the savings pot require a different investment strategy given its shorter time horizon and higher liquidity requirements? And will regulation 28 be applied to the combined two pots or each pot separately?

Another important detail still to be decided is how much of their existing retirement savings (pre-March 1 2024) a member may be able to access without termination of employment, retrenchment or leaving the fund.

The Treasury is also considering whether members who are retrenched will be allowed to access a portion of their retirement pot under special conditions. For example, the member would need to have exhausted their UIF and must have no other income.

Lastly, the current retirement system will remain in place for members who were 55 or older as of March 1 2021. However, there are discussions under way about whether these “older members” should be given the option to partake in the two-pot system, which would allow them to access a portion of funds via their savings pot.

Savings pot vs TFSAs

Should members wanting to save more than the minimum retirement contribution do so via a tax-free savings account (TFSA) or by adding funds to their savings pot?