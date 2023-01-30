Two-pot plan: the shake-up SA's failed retirement system desperately needs
Maxed out your tax-free savings limit? A new tax-free savings vehicle is coming soon — and it has the potential to help solve the country's retirement crisis
“South Africans are not saving enough for retirement!” screech the headlines at least once a year, followed by industry pundits such as myself citing shocking statistics such as “90% of retirees are unable to maintain their standard of living after retirement”.
Hair-raising stats like this, taken from a January 2022 study by Genesis Analytics and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), are published year after year but have done little to scare under-saving South Africans to change their ways. This is evidenced by the same study’s finding that two-thirds of retirement fund members have less than R50,000 saved.
If the definition of insanity, according to the wisdom of Albert Einstein, is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, we need to try something new to incentivise 90% of South Africans to save adequately for retirement. This is why I welcome the government’s new “two-pot” retirement system, which is now set to be introduced on March 1 2024 as opposed to the initial and somewhat unrealistic date of March 1 2023.
It is a long-overdue revamp of a system that is clearly not effective, a fact that was reiterated in November when SA slipped even further down in the Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index. SA dropped three places this year: down to 34 out of the 44 pensions systems the index benchmarks.
There are still many details that need to be finalised before the new two-pot system is promulgated along with the annual budget in March 2023, but the broad aims already agreed on will put structures in place to entice South Africans not only to save for retirement, but preserve these savings until retirement age.
And it will provide South Africans with another accessible tax-free savings vehicle once they’ve maxed out their annual or lifetime tax-free savings allowance.
Enforced preservation with more flexibility
The two-pot system will apply to all members of pension and provident funds, umbrella funds and retirement annuity funds who were under the age of 55 as of March 1 2021.
It is designed to address the achilles heel of the current retirement system: members are able to cash in their entire savings if they change or lose jobs. This all-or-nothing preretirement withdrawal rule radically reduces members’ chances of achieving their retirement goals.
The new 'two-pot' retirement system is designed to address the Achilles' heel of the current retirement system, which allows large preretirement withdrawals that sabotage a member’s retirement outcomeKyle Hulett, head of investments at Sygnia Asset Management
And since early withdrawals count towards each member’s one-off R500,000 tax-free lump sum withdrawal allowance, large preretirement withdrawals sabotage a member’s retirement outcome.
The two-pot system will change this by splitting retirement savings: two-thirds of contributions will go into a retirement pot and one-third into a savings pot.
The retirement pot cannot be touched until retirement, even if you lose or change your job, and must be annuitised at retirement.
However, members will be able to withdraw from the savings pot once every 12 months, provided they have a minimum of R2,000 in savings.
This much-needed change strikes the right balance between allowing some access to savings while ensuring the majority of savings are preserved for retirement.
'Carrot and stick' tax strategy
The system also uses tax to incentivise members to preserve savings by allowing for tax-free growth of both pots while encouraging additional savings into the retirement system. Conversely, it disincentives dipping into the savings pot by charging heavier, marginal tax rates on all withdrawals.
Currently, you can cash in 100% of your retirement savings at “withdrawal rates”, which are lower than the marginal tax rates. The first R25,000 is tax free, while the remainder is subject to a rating scale:
- 18% from R25,000 to R660,000;
- 27% from R660,000 to R990,000; and
- 36% from R990,000 and up.
Under the two-pot system you will only be able withdraw from the savings pot once every 12 months, and that will be at a higher tax rate. However, if you wait until retirement to withdraw funds from the savings pot you benefit from more favourable taxation; the first R500,000 is tax-free while the remainder is subject to the more favourable retirement rating scale.
This strongly incentivises members to wait until retirement to access funds from their savings pot, thus further strengthening long-term preservation and improving retirement outcomes.
New withdrawal rules
If you are fired or retrenched, you will be able to withdraw all funds from your savings pot, taxed at marginal rates. Or you may choose to transfer savings pot funds to your retirement pot, which cannot be accessed until retirement.
If you resign from your job, you will still be able to make a withdrawal from the Savings Pot once every 12 months at marginal tax rates, provided you have a minimum of R2,000 in savings. The Retirement Pot may not be touched until retirement age.
On retirement, the process is mostly the same as the current system. The Retirement Pot must be paid out as an annuity and taxed at the marginal rate. The Savings Pot can either be paid out as a lump sum with the current retirement tax tables applying, added to the Retirement Pot or annuitised.
Tying up the loose ends
It is still not clear what the investment restrictions on the two pots will be and how restrictions will work: does the savings pot require a different investment strategy given its shorter time horizon and higher liquidity requirements? And will regulation 28 be applied to the combined two pots or each pot separately?
Another important detail still to be decided is how much of their existing retirement savings (pre-March 1 2024) a member may be able to access without termination of employment, retrenchment or leaving the fund.
The Treasury is also considering whether members who are retrenched will be allowed to access a portion of their retirement pot under special conditions. For example, the member would need to have exhausted their UIF and must have no other income.
Lastly, the current retirement system will remain in place for members who were 55 or older as of March 1 2021. However, there are discussions under way about whether these “older members” should be given the option to partake in the two-pot system, which would allow them to access a portion of funds via their savings pot.
Savings pot vs TFSAs
Should members wanting to save more than the minimum retirement contribution do so via a tax-free savings account (TFSA) or by adding funds to their savings pot?
A TFSA should be your first port of call for extra savings, as it allows you to invest 100% offshore and thereby diversify your investment portfolioKyle Hulett, head of investments at Sygnia Asset Management.
A TFSA should be your first port of call for extra savings, as it allows you to invest 100% offshore and thereby diversify your investment portfolio, whereas both the savings pot and the retirement pot will be limited to 45% offshore exposure.
In addition, you may withdraw from a TFSA at any time with zero tax applied, whereas savings pot withdrawals will be subject to marginal tax rates.
However, should you reach the R36,000 a year tax-free savings limit or your R500,000 lifetime limit, the savings pot is a good alternative.
The savings pot will also allow you to grow savings tax-free while providing access to the funds if required, the only difference being that withdrawals from the savings pot will be at marginal tax rates instead of tax-free.
A brighter retirement future
The new two-pot system is the shake-up SA’s underperforming retirement system desperately needs.
Incentivising saving and ring-fencing a higher proportion of savings for retirement should improve the retirement outcome for millions of South Africans.
Likewise, being able to access a portion of savings without retiring from the fund will be a major incentive to preserve retirement savings, while the marginal tax rate on withdrawals from the savings pot will make people think twice before dipping into their retirement savings.
All in all, I expect the new two-pot system to eventually flip those scary stats so that 90% of South Africans (hopefully more) will one day be able to retire comfortably.
This article was paid for by Sygnia.