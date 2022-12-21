Buy when there's 'blood on the streets': Investment front-runners for 2023

Next year is likely to be equally tough, with the World Economic Forum’s recent Chief Economists Outlook Survey predicting scaled-back economic growth across the globe, leading to 64% of economists surveyed agreeing that a global recession is “somewhat likely” in 2023.

With predictions like this filtering into news feeds daily, many South Africans already battling the cost of living crisis are weary to risk investing more — or anything at all — in what may be another year of market bloodbaths. It’s an understandable reaction, but it’s the wrong response.

Buy when there’s ‘blood in the streets’

Rothschild banking empire heir Baron Rothschild, who made a fortune buying in the market panic that followed the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, is credited as saying “the time to buy is when there’s blood in the streets”.

The markets may be unrecognisable from Rothschild’s heyday and there’s an entirely different war driving volatility, but more than 200 years on his investment strategy holds strong: smart investors are not scared off from investing when there’s “blood on the streets”; they make smart and strategic investments to capitalise on these conditions.

In 2023 a smart, strategic investment strategy is not about gambling on individual stocks that may (or may not) be big winners. The trick is to invest diversely and according to specific investment themes that are the most likely to withstand market volatility and deliver the highest growth.

Thematic investment front-runners for 2023

Comprehensive market research by investment firm Sygnia shows there are three clear thematic investment front-runners for the New Year:

1. Global health care and medical innovation

Recent history has proved, yet again, that health care is the one sector that can survive even plagues and pestilence.

Mankind has been practising health care and pioneering medical innovations since at least the times of Ancient Egypt, 2600 BCE. That’s not about to change in 2023, recession or no recession.

In fact, as our global population ages, a record number of people are going to require health care and the demand for new treatments, cures, medical devices, vaccines and elderly care is only going to accelerate, with this year’s Future of Healthcare Report from global adviser Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society finding that 80% of healthcare providers plan to increase investment in technology and digital solutions over the next five years.

“We will continue to see growth in areas including telemedicine, personalised medicine, genomics, and wearables, with organisers leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, extender reality (XR), and the internet of things (IoT) to develop and deliver new treatments and services,” the report noted.

This makes funds tracking innovations in health care a recessionproof investment with high potential growth, which is why Sygnia has been a front-runner in health innovation since launching the Sygnia Health Innovation Global Equity Fund unit trust fund in 2020.

Sygnia then made investment into global healthcare innovation even more accessible with the introduction of the Sygnia Itrix Solactive Healthcare 150 ETF. This offshore exchange-traded fund (ETF) offers global exposure to blue-chip health stocks, including heavy-hitters such as Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer alongside lesser-known companies pioneering medical advancements with huge growth potential.

2. The fourth industrial revolution

Much like the first industrial revolution changed the way we lived, worked and interacted in society from the 1830s, the fourth industrial revolution is continuously and fundamentally changing the way we live, work and relate to one another, albeit at a more rapid rate.