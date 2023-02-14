Tax-free savings accounts are a 'gift', so why do South Africans shy away?

Tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) were introduced by the government eight years ago in a bid to encourage South Africans to save more effectively.

Every citizen is allowed to invest up to R36,000 a year, 100% tax-free and up to a maximum of R500,000 over their lifetime. This means you pay no tax on the growth of that investment, and you get every cent your investment earns.

So why are South Africans not making use of this tax-free gift from the government? Based on conversations I’ve had with friends, family and clients, I suspect it has something to do with commonly held misconceptions about TFSAs. It’s time to debunk these myths.

Myth 1: You need a certain level of income and/or regular income to open a TFSA

Anyone can open a TFSA in SA, no matter how much or little they earn, or whether their income is regular or not. You just have to ensure you meet the investment minimums stipulated by the financial institution of your choice. These can be as low as a lump sum of R250 to open the account.

Myth 2: You must pay into a TFSA every month

Most financial institutions allow you to make an initial lump sum payment into a TFSA, then you can contribute monthly, annually or not at all.

Myth 3: You have to invest a minimum amount in a TFSA each year

It is advisable, but not compulsory, to make the most of your tax-free savings allowance by contributing the maximum tax-free allocation to your TFSA each year.

If you are below the R36,000 a year cap before February 28 2023, it’s a smart move to make whatever lump sum payment you can before the cut-off date to maximise your annual tax-free savings allowance.

Myth 4: You can only get a TFSA if you’re 18 or older

Every SA citizen, from newborn to pensioner, may have a TFSA at any time of their life. While under-18s may not open a TFSA themselves, a parent or guardian may open a TFSA on behalf of a minor.