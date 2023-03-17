Switch to reliable and sustainable printing with new Epson range

new range of 40-60 pages per minute (ppm) business models have been added to Epson's WorkForce Enterprise AM series, completing a collection of dedicated business printers.

Epson is committed to inkjet printing, delivering a comprehensive suite of inkjet multifunction printers with micro piezo heat-free technology.

Featuring an innovative compact design, modular configuration, and low energy consumption, the WorkForce Enterprise AM-C series delivers the latest printing capabilities for the modern office.

Epson's three core principles of printing are:

Reliability : Using fewer consumables, the WorkForce Enterprise AM-C printers require less maintenance and intervention, meaning reduced downtime and increased ease of use.

Sustainability : Workforce Enterprise AM-C Series incorporates Epson heat-free printing technology, which offers measurable eco-performance, reducing consumption and operating costs while saving energy. Fewer consumables and reduced maintenance requirements also means customers save on resources.

Productivity : With print speeds of 40, 50 and 60ppm, Epson’s heat-free printing technology means efficient, productive printing, especially after the machine has been in sleep mode.

A worry for many businesses has been breach of security when it comes to documents. According to Orion Printing, secure printing can prevent error and fraud by ensuring sensitive data, intellectual property and personally identifiable information do not get into the wrong hands. This can include financial information, patient records, medical research data and more.

The WorkForce Enterprise AM-C series offers enhanced features to make printing more secure, including data, device, document and communication protection.

Epson aims to achieve sustainability through efficient, compact, and precision technologies. Switching from laser to heat‑free printers enables businesses to use less energy and helps them improve their environmental footprint.

The benefits of heat-free printing solutions include:

Saving time with consistent high-speed printing : Heat-free printing technology doesn’t require heat to warm up when it is switched on or awoken from sleep. This means printing starts immediately.

Less power consumption saves energy and money : Heat-free printing technology uses less power. As inkjets have no fuse unit to heat, this results in significantly less energy consumption.

Fewer replacement parts, lower environmental impact : Laser printers typically have more consumables and require periodic replacement of the drum, transfer belt and fuse in many cases. The Epson inkjet printers use fewer parts that need replacing.

Less intervention increases productivity : The heat-free structure of Epson inkjet printers means there are fewer parts that can fail, which reduces the amount of intervention required.

“At Epson, we are committed to introducing innovative printing solutions that meet the demands of customers as well as play a role in saving the environment. In addition to offering measurable eco-performance, the new 40-60ppm series will help businesses save energy, reduce consumption and reduce operating costs, which means increased productivity,” says Timothy Thomas, Epson SA manager.

More about the new range:

It has the most compact footprint and is significantly reduced in weight

The C-shaped paper feed reduces the chance of paper jams, improving reliability

The 10.1 inch interface panel is smarter and more intuitive with eco print settings

It's easy to use with auto paper size detection and soft-closing paper cassettes

There's easy loading, compact high-capacity ink cartridges

There's a high capacity for paper, handling up to 5,150 sheets

It reduces downtime, it is designed for easy internal access and quick and efficient routine maintenance

It has 60ppm/120ipm scan capability and an optional embedded optical character recognition feature

Inner finisher — compact and space saving to compile and staple documents. It is also available with an optional hole punch

It has an attachable booklet outer finisher, to provide stapling, hole punching, envelope printing, saddle stitching, and centre and tri-folding.

Click here for more information on the WorkForce Enterprise range, or email info@epson.co.za or call +27 (0) 10-109-5320.

This article was sponsored by Epson.