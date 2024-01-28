Financial Mail editor Rob Rose resigns
The time has come for him to pursue other interests, says Arena acting CEO
28 January 2024 - 00:00
Arena Holdings, publishers of the Financial Mail, has announced the resignation of Rob Rose as the editor of the weekly financial news magazine. Rose has been with the company for 24 years, having worked for Business Day and Business Times and, for the last few years, as editor of the Financial Mail. Rose leaves at the end of January...
