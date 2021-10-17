Ban on imported cement could result in high prices for government
But increased localisation will help to create jobs
17 October 2021 - 00:05
The government's decision to ban the use of imported cement for state infrastructure projects may result in high prices, some industry experts say, but others insist it will save the sector.
Cement and Concrete SA (CCSA) said this week the Treasury had stated that from November 4 the use of imported cement would be prohibited on all government-funded projects. ..
