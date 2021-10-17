IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino
Correctional services confirms that former president requested permission to leave Nkandla
17 October 2021 - 00:04
Former president Jacob Zuma was spotted out and about on Friday for the first time since he was granted medical parole, at Sibaya Casino in Durban.
The Sunday Times received a tip-off that Zuma was meeting close allies there, among them former Luthuli House staffer Carl Niehaus (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/politics/2021-09-09-pack-your-bags-and-go-carl-niehaus-fired-from-the-anc/) and former South African Airways chair Dudu Myeni (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2021-05-26-late-forgetful-and-without-a-translator-dudu-myeni-finally-sits-in-inquiry-hot-seat/)...
