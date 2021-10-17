IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino

Correctional services confirms that former president requested permission to leave Nkandla

Former president Jacob Zuma was spotted out and about on Friday for the first time since he was granted medical parole, at Sibaya Casino in Durban.



The Sunday Times received a tip-off that Zuma was meeting close allies there, among them former Luthuli House staffer Carl Niehaus (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/politics/2021-09-09-pack-your-bags-and-go-carl-niehaus-fired-from-the-anc/) and former South African Airways chair Dudu Myeni (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2021-05-26-late-forgetful-and-without-a-translator-dudu-myeni-finally-sits-in-inquiry-hot-seat/)...