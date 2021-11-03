EOH looks to offshore expansions after returning to profit

He said the company was not looking at huge deals but rather at acquisitions that would strengthen existing businesses.

“We will look at plugging holes. We will start with that to increase the size of [existing] businesses,” he said.

EOH’s operating profit swung from a R1.3bn loss in their 2020 financial year to a R147m profit in the year to July 2021.

In Egypt, EOH will add new products and services including application development, cloud computing and big data, which it says are among the main drivers of future growth.

“We have quite a lot of customers and we need more products,” said Van Coller.

In the UK, it will look for “good small businesses in some of the new age things (such as) securing and data analytics. If they fit well we will like to consolidate”, he said.

Under Van Collar, the company has spent about three years cleaning up the business by selling companies, paying off debts and making the company profitable.

Total revenue was R7.9bn from R11.3bn after the closure and disposal of businesses. Its property portfolio reduced from 56 to 33 and legal entities under the group reduced to about 145 from 272.

“For the first time since I arrived, our current assets exceed our current liabilities. We are well-positioned to progress the transformed EOH in supporting our customers to solve their business challenges using our innovative technology offerings. Today EOH is streamlined, profitable and is winning new public and private sector contracts across multiple geographies,” the CEO said.

It won 441 public sector deals worth R3.1bn. EOH generates 20% of revenues from the government.

“The public sector remains an important customer, we just need to do business the right way. [There] was a small rogue unit at the group, but we sorted it and consolidated all offerings into a centre of excellence, where products (for all clients) are run by one group of people not different levels like before.”

In addition to expansion to other countries, in SA EOH aims to enter into partnerships and attract new customers in industries such as manufacturing and mining, and medium- sized financial services companies.