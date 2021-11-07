US to Opec+: ‘This isn’t the end’ of effort to ease oil prices
Biden wants the cartel to pump more oil to bring down prices and keep the post-Covid economic recovery on course
07 November 2021 - 00:00
The US warned this week that Opec+ is at risk of impairing the world’s economic recovery by failing to put more oil into the global market, signalling that its efforts to ease high crude prices aren’t over.
Hours after Saudi Arabia and its allies in Opec+ — the 14 members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries plus 10 non-members, including Russia — approved a 400,000 barrel-a-day output hike for December, the White House reiterated that it will consider “the full range of tools” to protect the economy...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.