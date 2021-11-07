Business

US to Opec+: ‘This isn’t the end’ of effort to ease oil prices

Biden wants the cartel to pump more oil to bring down prices and keep the post-Covid economic recovery on course

07 November 2021 - 00:00 By Bloomberg

The US warned this week that Opec+ is at risk of impairing the world’s economic recovery by failing to put more oil into the global market, signalling that its efforts to ease high crude prices aren’t over.

Hours after Saudi Arabia and its allies in Opec+ — the 14 members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries plus 10 non-members, including Russia — approved a 400,000 barrel-a-day output hike for December, the White House reiterated that it will consider “the full range of tools” to protect the economy...

