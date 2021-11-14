Business

Absa fires Sipho Pityana as lead independent director

14 November 2021 - 00:03 By Thabiso Mochiko and Nick Wilson

Absa has removed Sipho Pityana as lead independent director with immediate effect, in a move that indicates a possible rift between him and the board over his decision to take the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority to court for allegedly unfairly blocking his candidacy as Absa’s chair.

In a Sens statement on Friday, Absa said the Absa Group and Absa Bank boards have resolved that Pityana will “cease” to be lead independent director and chair of the remuneration committee and, “as a consequence, member of the directors’ affairs committee with immediate effect”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. New licensing process for temporary spectrum Business
  2. Responsible use of personal loans can help advance lives Business Times
  3. Online learning offers limitless opportunities Business Times
  4. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  5. WATCH LIVE | 2021 Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards Business Times

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...