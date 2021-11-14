Soccer

Bafana Bafana gun for Ghana as chase for 2022 World Cup hots up

Bafana Bafana must avoid defeat against the Black Stars to go through to the next round of World Cup qualification

Bafana Bafana’s remarkable transformation under Hugo Broos, a 69-year-old Belgian who was not really a first choice for the job when he was appointed in May, will come under the toughest scrutiny at the Cape Coast Stadium against nemesis Ghana tonight.



The Group G tie is the last in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and Bafana must avoid defeat to go through to the third round, which is where it will be determined whether Broos’s team qualifies for Qatar...