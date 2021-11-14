Business

New fibre company aims to close digital divide with rollout to townships

InfraCo plans to double the number of connections in three years

14 November 2021 - 00:00 By Thabiso Mochiko

Infrastructure investment company Harith’s ambitious plan for its new fibre business is to double the number of houses and offices with fibre connections to more than 2-million in the next three years. 

The new business, InfraCo — formed by merging the fibre assets of Vodacom and Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) subsidiaries Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) — will become the country's biggest fibre infrastructure company with a combined 1.35-million connections. These include Vodacom’s 150,000 customers and Vumatel’s 1.2-million...

