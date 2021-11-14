New fibre company aims to close digital divide with rollout to townships
InfraCo plans to double the number of connections in three years
14 November 2021 - 00:00
Infrastructure investment company Harith’s ambitious plan for its new fibre business is to double the number of houses and offices with fibre connections to more than 2-million in the next three years.
The new business, InfraCo — formed by merging the fibre assets of Vodacom and Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) subsidiaries Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) — will become the country's biggest fibre infrastructure company with a combined 1.35-million connections. These include Vodacom’s 150,000 customers and Vumatel’s 1.2-million...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.