New fibre company aims to close digital divide with rollout to townships

InfraCo plans to double the number of connections in three years

Infrastructure investment company Harith’s ambitious plan for its new fibre business is to double the number of houses and offices with fibre connections to more than 2-million in the next three years.



The new business, InfraCo — formed by merging the fibre assets of Vodacom and Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) subsidiaries Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) — will become the country's biggest fibre infrastructure company with a combined 1.35-million connections. These include Vodacom’s 150,000 customers and Vumatel’s 1.2-million...