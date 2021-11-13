Food

Woolies has just released Chuckles ice cream — are you all in?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
13 November 2021 - 12:00
Woolworths released a new range of ice cream based on its popular Chuckles chocolate brand.
Woolworths released a new range of ice cream based on its popular Chuckles chocolate brand.
Image: Supplied/ Woolworths

Woolworths has once again shaken the TL with its new products, this time sparking debate around its latest ice cream range.

The retailer’s Chuckles chocolate brand is super popular. So much so, it seems, that it decided to make it into an ice cream. 

The Chuckles Malt Dairy Ice Cream and Chuckles Mini Malt Crunch Solos DairyIce Cream dropped this week just ahead of Christmas. The 2L tub costs R89.99, while the mini solos cost R86.99 for a box of six.

“Our Chuckles Mini Malt Crunch Solos are made of malt-flavoured dairy ice cream, enrobed in a milk chocolate coating with crisp malt meringue pieces,” a product description read.

It suggested accompanying the ice cream with “more Chuckles, chocolate sauce and yummy peanut brittle”.

Here’s what the Twitter chefs think:

READ MORE

Reading the mind of the mall to decipher e-commerce

In SA retail, an interesting relationship is emerging between physical stores and online sales, writes Arthur Goldstuck.
Business Times
2 weeks ago

What the hake?! Woolies’ fish sausages leave social media users with many questions

"It's basically fish fingers that went to Bishops," wrote one social media user.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Woolworths recalls some apple juice cartons due to mould toxin

Woolworths has issued an urgent recall for a batch of 200ml branded apple juice cartons that contain a mould toxin.
News
1 month ago

RON DERBY: What Woolworths and Eskom can teach us about keeping our heads

Many corporations have blown shareholders’ money following what in hindsight clearly were weak strategies in developed climes
Business Times
2 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Once-in-a-lifetime sighting of leopard stealing lion cub leaves ... Travel
  2. ‘Completely untrue’ Miss SA won’t participate in Miss Universe pageant: ... Lifestyle
  3. 'Eskom saved the poor chicken' — load-shedding 'ruins' Tito Mboweni’s dinner Food
  4. Princess Charlene reunites with family in Monaco after 10-month stay in SA Lifestyle
  5. FW de Klerk dies aged 85: 'I want to be remembered as a politician who helped ... News

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...