Woolies has just released Chuckles ice cream — are you all in?

Woolworths has once again shaken the TL with its new products, this time sparking debate around its latest ice cream range.

The retailer’s Chuckles chocolate brand is super popular. So much so, it seems, that it decided to make it into an ice cream.

The Chuckles Malt Dairy Ice Cream and Chuckles Mini Malt Crunch Solos DairyIce Cream dropped this week just ahead of Christmas. The 2L tub costs R89.99, while the mini solos cost R86.99 for a box of six.

“Our Chuckles Mini Malt Crunch Solos are made of malt-flavoured dairy ice cream, enrobed in a milk chocolate coating with crisp malt meringue pieces,” a product description read.

It suggested accompanying the ice cream with “more Chuckles, chocolate sauce and yummy peanut brittle”.