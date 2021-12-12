Business

Even Elon Musk thinks about quitting his jobs

12 December 2021 - 00:00 By Cecile Vannucci and Craig Trudell

Elon Musk paired another disclosure that he’s disposed of more Tesla stock with a joke tweet about quitting his jobs.

Tesla’s CEO offloaded $963m (about R15.4bn) worth of shares to pay taxes on the exercise of an additional 2.2-million options, according to regulatory filings dated Thursday. He’s now disposed of about $11.8bn worth of stock over five weeks...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mandatory vaccine policy heading to ConCourt: Thulas Nxesi Business Times
  2. Shell investors back headquarters move to UK Business Times
  3. Playing the long game: Samsung is powering transformation in SA Business
  4. Former unionist Johnny Copelyn bets on Wild Coast oil and gas bonanza Business
  5. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...