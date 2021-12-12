Newsmaker

Truck havoc is nothing less than economic sabotage — and it's far from over

The authorities have been woefully slow to act, says freight lobbyist

Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, expects more blockades of the N3 with devastating consequences for the economy and the local freight industry unless the government deals with the ringleaders.



“The feeling is that these guys are going to do it again, because what sort of reaction has there been from the authorities? They're getting away with it.”..