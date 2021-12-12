Business

Newsmaker

Truck havoc is nothing less than economic sabotage — and it's far from over

The authorities have been woefully slow to act, says freight lobbyist

12 December 2021 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, expects more blockades of the N3 with devastating consequences for the economy and the local freight industry unless the government deals with the ringleaders. 

“The feeling is that these guys are going to do it again, because what sort of reaction has there been from the authorities? They're getting away with it.”..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mandatory vaccine policy heading to ConCourt: Thulas Nxesi Business Times
  2. Shell investors back headquarters move to UK Business Times
  3. Playing the long game: Samsung is powering transformation in SA Business
  4. Former unionist Johnny Copelyn bets on Wild Coast oil and gas bonanza Business
  5. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...