Newsmaker
The fatal flaw in Transnet's plan to bring in private operators
The huge capital investment required means the two-year clause is absurd, says Traxtion CEO
10 April 2022 - 00:01
James Holley, CEO of Traxtion, Africa's largest private rail operator, says Transnet's announcement that the network will be opened to private operators could be a game-changer for the economy, but his company won't invest until there is more certainty over third-party access rights...
