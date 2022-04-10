Newsmaker

The fatal flaw in Transnet's plan to bring in private operators

The huge capital investment required means the two-year clause is absurd, says Traxtion CEO

James Holley, CEO of Traxtion, Africa's largest private rail operator, says Transnet's announcement that the network will be opened to private operators could be a game-changer for the economy, but his company won't invest until there is more certainty over third-party access rights...