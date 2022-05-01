China says it will step up support for economy, boosting markets
Investors feared Covid lockdowns could derail global recovery
01 May 2022 - 00:00
China will step up policy support to stabilise the economy, including its embattled internet platforms, as domestic Covid outbreaks and the Ukraine war raise risks, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said on Friday, lifting markets...
