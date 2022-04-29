Five fun markets you can catch in Gauteng over the long weekend

Need some inspiration this long weekend? Grab the family and head out to a market for some fresh air, good food, local arts and crafts, and live music and entertainment.

MMOHOBLOCK MARKET

Where: Waterfall Park, Mall of Africa

When: April 30 — May 1

The new kid on the block, the first MmohoBlock market is taking place this weekend. Inspired by the lack of social gatherings we’ve endured over the past two years, Mmoho means “together” in Sesotho.

Conceptualised by the organisers of the Linden Market who decided to create a sister market for the more cosmopolitan crowd, MmohoBlock will offer live music, bespoke locally designed products from more than 100 exhibitors, carnival rides, craft activities, a live music line-up, food trucks, sunset salsa with Estilo Cubano and a Victoria craft gin experience.

The market will be open from 10am to 6pm on both days. Tickets cost R50 and can be purchased online or at the gate on the day. Children under 12 enter for free.

TIERLANTYNTJIES DESIGN AND FOOD FAIR

Where: Zwavelpoort, Pretoria

When: Until May 4

The weeklong Tierlantyntjies Design & Food Fair is an “upmarket festive family market”. Attendees can browse more than 90 stalls or feed their creativity in a selection of three workshops: wreath-making, designing a succulent vertical wall garden, or designing a succulent animal garden. Workshops cost R300 and include a glass of bubbly.

There will also be craft beer, wine tasting, live music, gourmet food, and entertainment for the kids.

The market is open from 9am to 6pm on Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday and from 9am to 4pm on Sunday and Wednesday. Tickets cost R40, are valid for the duration of the market and can be bought online. Children under 18 enter free.

KAMERS/MAKERS

Where: Menlyn Maine Central Square, Pretoria

When: Until May 2

The pop-up market with “the coolest stuff you’ve never seen” is back in town — this time at Menlyn Maine Central Square.

What started in 2003 as Kamers vol Geskenke in a house in Stellenbosch has grown to five national pop-up markets in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Bloemfontein, Stellenbosch and Pretoria.

At this installation in the Capital City, more than 170 proudly local artisans will be exhibiting their goods with the original idea of sharing and supporting one another and connecting with customers in an environment of good food and music.

The market will be open from 9am to 5pm daily. Tickets include a limited edition Kamers/Makers shopper bag and Consol water bottle. They cost R60 online, R90 at the gate and R120 for multi-day entry. Students and pensioners pay R70 and children under 18 enter free.