Five fun markets you can catch in Gauteng over the long weekend
Enjoy the outdoors and support local at these markets in Joburg, Pretoria and Muldersdrift
Need some inspiration this long weekend? Grab the family and head out to a market for some fresh air, good food, local arts and crafts, and live music and entertainment.
MMOHOBLOCK MARKET
Where: Waterfall Park, Mall of Africa
When: April 30 — May 1
The new kid on the block, the first MmohoBlock market is taking place this weekend. Inspired by the lack of social gatherings we’ve endured over the past two years, Mmoho means “together” in Sesotho.
Conceptualised by the organisers of the Linden Market who decided to create a sister market for the more cosmopolitan crowd, MmohoBlock will offer live music, bespoke locally designed products from more than 100 exhibitors, carnival rides, craft activities, a live music line-up, food trucks, sunset salsa with Estilo Cubano and a Victoria craft gin experience.
The market will be open from 10am to 6pm on both days. Tickets cost R50 and can be purchased online or at the gate on the day. Children under 12 enter for free.
TIERLANTYNTJIES DESIGN AND FOOD FAIR
Where: Zwavelpoort, Pretoria
When: Until May 4
The weeklong Tierlantyntjies Design & Food Fair is an “upmarket festive family market”. Attendees can browse more than 90 stalls or feed their creativity in a selection of three workshops: wreath-making, designing a succulent vertical wall garden, or designing a succulent animal garden. Workshops cost R300 and include a glass of bubbly.
There will also be craft beer, wine tasting, live music, gourmet food, and entertainment for the kids.
The market is open from 9am to 6pm on Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday and from 9am to 4pm on Sunday and Wednesday. Tickets cost R40, are valid for the duration of the market and can be bought online. Children under 18 enter free.
KAMERS/MAKERS
Where: Menlyn Maine Central Square, Pretoria
When: Until May 2
The pop-up market with “the coolest stuff you’ve never seen” is back in town — this time at Menlyn Maine Central Square.
What started in 2003 as Kamers vol Geskenke in a house in Stellenbosch has grown to five national pop-up markets in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Bloemfontein, Stellenbosch and Pretoria.
At this installation in the Capital City, more than 170 proudly local artisans will be exhibiting their goods with the original idea of sharing and supporting one another and connecting with customers in an environment of good food and music.
The market will be open from 9am to 5pm daily. Tickets include a limited edition Kamers/Makers shopper bag and Consol water bottle. They cost R60 online, R90 at the gate and R120 for multi-day entry. Students and pensioners pay R70 and children under 18 enter free.
NGWENYA GLASS MULDERSDRIFT COUNTRY MARKET
Where: Ngwenya Glass Village, Muldersdrift
When: May 1
This edition of the market is planned as a Mother’s Day market. Celebrate a week early and bring the family for a day of artisanal products, food, craft stalls and live music in the countryside.
Dogs on a leash are welcome and entertainment for the children comes in the form of sand art, glass-blowing, go-carting and a play area.
When you’re done browsing, head over to the lively Gilroy’s Brewery, one of the first microbreweries in SA.
The market is open from 9am to 4pm. Entrance is free. Visit the Ngwenya Glass Village Muldersdrift Facebook page for more information.
BUSSTOP7 OPEN AIR MARKET
Where: Mooikloof Heights, Pretoria
When: April 30 — May 2
One of the newest permanent markets in Pretoria, Busstop7 has grown in popularity since opening in 2020 and is already home to more than 150 stalls selling freshly cut flowers, a wide variety of food and produce, art, crafts and all sorts of locally produced items.
On Saturday, willing participants can register for a 2km, 5km or 10km fun run between 6am and 8am. Visit the Revolution Trails website for more information.
This is a market for the whole family and pets on a leash are welcome. On Saturday and Sunday there will be live music.
The market will be open from 8am to 6pm on Saturday and from 9am to 3pm, Sunday and Monday. Entrance is R25, payable at the gate, and children under 12 enter free. Visit the BusStop7 website for more information.