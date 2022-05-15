Race against time to fix rail cargo crisis after floods
Alternatives in place for transport of jet fuel as pressure grows on road haulage system between Durban and Joburg
15 May 2022 - 00:03
Transnet’s plan to get single-line rail operations from Durban to Gauteng restored by the second week of June may be too optimistic given the extensive flood damage to the system, logistics and transport experts say...
