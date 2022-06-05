Comair faces tough rebuilding task braces after second grounding in two months

Airline in talks to secure funding after being grounded for the second time in just over two months but there’s no certainty when it will take to the skies again

The second grounding of Comair in just over two months — this time because of funding issues — is a body blow for the operator of Kulula.com and British Airways in SA, which now faces a tough task to regain public confidence. ..