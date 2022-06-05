×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Comair faces tough rebuilding task braces after second grounding in two months

Airline in talks to secure funding after being grounded for the second time in just over two months but there’s no certainty when it will take to the skies again

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
05 June 2022 - 00:00

The second grounding of Comair in just over two months — this time because of funding issues — is a body blow for the operator of Kulula.com and British Airways in SA, which now faces a tough task to regain public confidence. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JOB ADS | QatarEnergy is hiring Careers
  2. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  3. Sanctions on Russia could extend SA’s mining boom Business
  4. Gold Fields to become fourth biggest gold miner with Yamana deal Business Times
  5. Tracking transformation: Sanlam Gauge 2022 report to 'drill deeper' into BBBEE Business

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...