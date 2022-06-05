Meyer Kahn, MD of SABMiller who became chief of police, 1939-2022

Blunt, combative and unpretentious, Kahn rejected the description of SAB as a monopoly, calling it instead, and famously, ‘a temporary sole supplier’

Meyer Kahn who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 82 was the flamboyant, larger-than-life MD and chair of SA Breweries when it dominated the local retail scene and then became SA’s most successful multinational company as SABMiller. ..