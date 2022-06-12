MultiChoice repeats its call for level playing field with streaming services
Streaming companies must be governed by the same regulations as any media company in SA, including local content and taxes, says MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela
12 June 2022 - 00:00
Pay-TV provider MultiChoice says the uptake of its decoder with streaming service applications is helping it retain customers, but has repeated its call for the regulation of the sector to create a level playing field...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.