Less money, fewer new full-time jobs: SA's latest job market data

Manufacturing, community services and mining helped grow employment by a marginal 0.4% in the first quarter, Stats SA said on Tuesday.

According to the latest quarterly employment statistics, 42,000 more South Africans were employed during the period, increasing the number of employed to 10,104,000 in March 2022, from 10,062 000 in December 2021.

Total employment increased by 200,000 or 2% year on year between March 2021 and March 2022, Stats SA said.

There were more people employed on a part-time rather than full-time basis during March , Stats SA said. It said part-time employment had increased by 41,000 or 3.5% quarter on quarter, largely due to community services, manufacturing and transport. However there were no new jobs in the electricity industry during the quarter. On a year-on-year basis, part-time employment increased by 192,000 or 18.6%, between March 2021 and March 2022.

Stats SA said full-time employment increased by 1,000 quarter on quarter, from 8,880,000 in December 2021 to 8,881,000 in March 2022. Full-time employment increased by 8,000 or 0.1% year on year between March 2021 and March 2022.

Employees’ total gross earnings fell by R28.2bn, or 3.4%, from R827.3bn in December 2021 to R799.1bn in March 2022, according to the report.

Community services, manufacturing, transport, trade, construction and electricity were behind the lower wages. However, there were increases in salaries of employees in the business services and mining sector.

The year-on-year total gross earnings increased by R56.6bn, or 7.6%, between March 2021 and March 2022. Basic wages fell by R4.5bn, or 0.6%, from R720.2bn in December 2021 to R715.7bn in March 2022 largely due to community services, transport, construction and electricity. The year-on-year basic salary/wages increased by R43.1bn, or 6.4%, between March 2021 and March 2022.

TimesLIVE

