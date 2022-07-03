‘Construction mafia a law unto themselves,’ says BCCEI’s Lindie Fourie
No-one to turn to, economic recovery harmed as so-called business forums invade sites, says BCCEI operations manager
03 July 2022 - 00:01
Lindie Fourie, operations manager of the Bargaining Council for the Civil Engineering Industry (BCCEI), says intimidation, violence and extortion by the construction mafia have reached “crisis levels” and are harming prospects of an infrastructure-led economic recovery for the country...
