Tongaat’s debt plan critical for group’s future
11 September 2022 - 00:00
JSE-listed Tongaat Hulett this week outlined its plans to loosen its more than R6bn debt chokehold, including possible equity capital injections from strategic partners or the sale of some or all its operations elsewhere in Africa. ..
Tongaat’s debt plan critical for group’s future
JSE-listed Tongaat Hulett this week outlined its plans to loosen its more than R6bn debt chokehold, including possible equity capital injections from strategic partners or the sale of some or all its operations elsewhere in Africa. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos