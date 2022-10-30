Time to get off the roads and onto the rails
Transnet CEO says South Africa should follow Germany's example in funding, modernising of its railway infrastructure to improve logistics
30 October 2022 - 00:01
With South Africa’s railways buckling under infrastructure deterioration, shortage of spare parts and vandalism, Transnet has asked the government for funding in a bid to make logistics affordable...
Time to get off the roads and onto the rails
Transnet CEO says South Africa should follow Germany's example in funding, modernising of its railway infrastructure to improve logistics
With South Africa’s railways buckling under infrastructure deterioration, shortage of spare parts and vandalism, Transnet has asked the government for funding in a bid to make logistics affordable...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos