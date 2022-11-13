Black business hits out at new procurement regulations
Treasury says the latest guidelines don’t do away with empowerment criteria but black business bodies want specific mention of black ownership and localisation of products
13 November 2022 - 00:00 By Thabiso Mochiko
The Black Business Council has urged the government to quickly finalise the preferential procurement bill and tighten criteria for black ownership and localisation as the new tender regulations issued last week could be detrimental to its members...
