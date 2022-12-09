South Africa risks losing its preferential market access to the US
11 December 2022 - 00:00 By Prinesha Naidoo
South Africa could lose part of its preferential access to the US market if its trade policies put US exporters at a disadvantage relative to their rivals in other developed nations, according to people familiar with the matter. ..
