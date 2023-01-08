Online schools still a viable alternative to traditional schooling
Model has potential to attract millions of pupils at the lower end of the market
08 January 2023 - 00:01 By Thabiso Mochiko
The return to offices and classes is tapering demand for online-only private schools which gained popularity at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. But providers are forging ahead with this model as they believe it has potential to attract millions of pupils, especially at the lower end of the market. ..
Online schools still a viable alternative to traditional schooling
Model has potential to attract millions of pupils at the lower end of the market
The return to offices and classes is tapering demand for online-only private schools which gained popularity at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. But providers are forging ahead with this model as they believe it has potential to attract millions of pupils, especially at the lower end of the market. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos