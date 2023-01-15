Sporting times for sporting apparel
Consumers continue to spend on such brands as Puma and Nike despite harsh economic times
15 January 2023 - 00:02 By THABISO MOCHIKO
Demand for aspirational sportswear has remained robust as consumers' brand loyalty trumps pressure on disposable incomes. ..
Sporting times for sporting apparel
Consumers continue to spend on such brands as Puma and Nike despite harsh economic times
Demand for aspirational sportswear has remained robust as consumers' brand loyalty trumps pressure on disposable incomes. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos