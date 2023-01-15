Business

Tough times ahead as interest rates are likely to rise through the year

Borrowing costs up, along with inflation and unemployment

15 January 2023 - 00:01 By KHULEKANI MAGUBANE

The Reserve Bank is expected to continue hiking the repo rate this year and economists expect a maximum increase of 75 basis points (.75%), starting with a possible increase of 25 basis points later this month. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ANC’s SA Reserve Bank buy-out stalemate Politics
  2. Ramaphosa plays down Reserve Bank mandate change talk South Africa
  3. Reserve Bank gives Postbank another chance to get its house in order Business
  4. SA new-car sales enjoy a high-revving end to 2022 news

Most read

  1. Tough times ahead as interest rates are likely to rise through the year Business
  2. Nersa tariff hike ‘absurd’ Business
  3. ‘Dangerous’ if ANC, energy minister choose Eskom boss Business
  4. Get the blueprint for entrepreneurial success: win one of 101 bursaries Business Times
  5. Nothing to crow about for fast-food outlets Business

Latest Videos

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle
'You're stuck with me' - Ramaphosa answers questions on reshuffling cabinet, ...