Tough times ahead as interest rates are likely to rise through the year
Borrowing costs up, along with inflation and unemployment
15 January 2023 - 00:01 By KHULEKANI MAGUBANE
The Reserve Bank is expected to continue hiking the repo rate this year and economists expect a maximum increase of 75 basis points (.75%), starting with a possible increase of 25 basis points later this month. ..
Tough times ahead as interest rates are likely to rise through the year
Borrowing costs up, along with inflation and unemployment
The Reserve Bank is expected to continue hiking the repo rate this year and economists expect a maximum increase of 75 basis points (.75%), starting with a possible increase of 25 basis points later this month. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos