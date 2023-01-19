English clubs reinforce dominance of football’s riches
22 January 2023 - 00:00 By Irene García Pérez and David Hellier
English football clubs cemented their position as the sport’s wealth generators, making up more than half of Europe’s top earners with Manchester City taking the top spot for a second year running. ..
English clubs reinforce dominance of football’s riches
English football clubs cemented their position as the sport’s wealth generators, making up more than half of Europe’s top earners with Manchester City taking the top spot for a second year running. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos