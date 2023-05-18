PPS reports a positive year-end performance as Covid claims subside

Commenting on the group's performance, CEO Izak Smit said: “It is in our DNA to come through for our members when times are challenging. New business flows — where most new business is from independent intermediaries — are a barometer of the health of a financial services business.

"On both the life insurance side and in our investments business, new inflows were strong in what was a flat market. In fact, PPS’s new life insurance business written in SA was up by 10%. Gross new investment flows increased by almost 9% year on year.”

Group insurance gross earned premiums in SA reached R6bn, an increase of 7.6% on 2021. Annual premium income of new business written in 2022 in SA was R280.4m, up from R253.7m in 2021.

Mutuality and profit-share allocation

Membership lapses remained low, supported by the group's model which ensures that all insurance premiums paid by members who hold qualifying products are ultimately returned to them through claims paid or investment growth allocations to their notional PPS Profit-Share Accounts* after business running costs. No premiums are charged for the PPS Profit-Share Account which embodies PPS’s ethos of mutuality — sharing success with members.

Though claims attributable to Covid-19 declined, which supported underwriting profit, the investment markets substantially affected Profit-Share. Therefore, in 2022, PPS allocated R619m to members with qualifying products’ PPS Profit-Share Accounts compared to R5.5bn in 2021.

Investment market turbulence

“While 2021 was a strong year in the investment markets and our funds performed exceptionally well, we cautioned our members against exuberant future expectations. Brilliant years such as 2021, when markets might get a little bit ahead of themselves, are usually followed by a year or two of mediocre and even negative performance. Especially overseas equities and bonds had a tough time in 2022,” said Smit.