Farmers brace for arrival of El Niño in SA
The probability of below-average rainfall for summer crop production is very high for 2023 due to el Niño. However, this does not necessarily equate to a bad agricultural season it follows four years of heavy rain, say experts
02 July 2023 - 00:00
This summer's expected el Niño event could disrupt rainfall patterns and be devastating for producers, some of whom are desperate for above-average harvests...
