Richards Bay port congestion 'reduced'
Transnet says truck booking system is working but truckers' association claim it's inefficient
13 August 2023 - 00:00
Transnet has claimed some success in reducing the number of trucks accessing the port at Richards Bay, from 1,500 to 700 a day, but a trucking association has accused the port operator of failing to process the vehicles efficiently. ..
