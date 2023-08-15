Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has announced a 0.3 percentage point decrease in official unemployment from the first to the second quarter of 2023, with the official unemployment rate down from 32.9% in the first quarter to 32.6% in the second quarter.
Unemployment by the expanded definition decreased to 42.1% in the second quarter, according to Stats SA.
The quarterly labour force survey found that the number of employed people increased by 154,000 to 16.3-million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter.
“The number of unemployed persons decreased by 11,000 to 7.9-million during the same quarter. Additionally, the number of people who were not economically active for reasons other than discouragement increased by 93,000 to 13.3-million,” said Stats SA.
Stats SA added that the number of discouraged work-seekers decreased by 94,000 in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter. This resulted in a net decrease of 1,000 in the not economically active population.
Unemployment dips marginally — Stats SA
Unemployment rate down slightly to 32.6% in Q2
Formal sector employment increased by 143,000 in the second quarter, while informal sector employment decreased by 33,000. The largest gains in employment were seen in:
Sectors that suffered employment losses between the first and second quarter were:
Provinces with the highest gains in jobs between quarters were Limpopo with 80,000, the Western Cape with 54,000, and KwaZulu-Natal, with 48 000.
Conversely, the Free State lost 59,000 jobs and the Northern Cape shed 17,000 jobs during the same period.
